Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,496 in the last 365 days.

KU Graduate Clenches a Crown and a Degree Within a Week's Time

Elyse Noe Miss Kansas USA

Elyse Noe was crowned Miss Kansas USA on Sunday May 8th

LAWRENCE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday May 8th 2022, a new Miss Kansas USA was crowned. Her name is, Elyse Noe, age 23, a journalism student at the University of Kansas, with Kansas family roots going back 167 years. The, VanBros and Associates, Miss Kansas USA event was held at the B&B Theatre in Shawnee Kansas. Elyse competed with fifteen other remarkable and beautiful contestants for the title of Miss USA Kansas in fun fashion parade, interview, swimsuit, and evening gown. The top 5 included Ellie Green from Johnson County, Cara Rgnonti from Kechi, Darby Davis from Kansas City, and Kirstin Bangs from Hutchinson. The 6-foot-tall Elyse Noe stunned the crowd and the judges with her beauty, elegance, and stage presence in all phases of the competition.

Elyse will graduate from the University of Kansas on May 15th. During her time at KU she has been a part of KUJH, volunteered with Rock Chalk Video, and KU Men’s Basketball. One of her favorite memories was covering the KU Men’s Basketball’s welcome home ceremony after they won the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Title.
In the future, Elyse hopes to be an NFL sideline reporter. She has done boot camps with the Atlanta Falcons and the East West Shrine Bowl through the organization GALvanize, a women’s organization founded by KU alum and FOX Sports reporter Laura Okmin.

She is an advocate for those who have experienced sexual trauma and abuse and is an active member of her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega and has served in her sorority’s DEI Committee.

Elyse cannot wait to continue to serve her community and the entire state of Kansas for the next year.

You can see your Miss Kansas USA 2022 titleholder compete in the Miss USA national competition this coming fall. Or you can connect with her for an appearance here, http://vanbros.coffeecup.com/forms/titleholderVB/

Elyse Noe
Miss USA
missksusa2022@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

KU Graduate Clenches a Crown and a Degree Within a Week's Time

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.