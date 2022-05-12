Contracts, grants and rules up for EPC approval

DES MOINES—Electing officers is first up for the Environmental Protection Commission’s May 17 meeting, followed by grants, rules and contracts.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in DNR’s second floor north conference room, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/ rzo-uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to Alicia Plathe at DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Commissioners will be asked to approve grant recommendations for the derelict building program. The grants assist small cities to deconstruct abandoned buildings, safely disposing of asbestos, and reusing and recycling components.

Also up for approval, an amendment to extend grant funding for the Iowa Waste Exchange, which helps divert wastes from Iowa landfills.

Commissioners will be asked to approve two rule proposals, including one that reduces and simplifies Iowa’s regulations on cathode ray tube recycling while increasing tracking and reporting. The second proposal will set the same standards for new and replacement bridges, to reduce requests for waivers.

Two contracts with the State Hygienic Laboratory are up for approval. One provides analytic services to DNR’s field offices for routine and special lab samples following routine inspections, spills, fish kills and other emergencies. The second contract will cover analyzing drinking water samples for PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).

Commissioners will be asked to approve three additional contracts:

A three-year contract with Iowa State University to provide certification training for manure applicators.

A contract with the University of Texas to provide access and support for E-Plan, an online system which provides information on hazardous chemicals for emergency responders.

A three-year contract with Iowa State University to provide Geographic Information System support to DNR, such as data entry, digitizing and photo scanning.

Finally, two referrals to the state Attorney General’s office are up for commissioners’ approval.

Tim Peters, former co-manager of former company, TNT Removal LLC, for violating waste tire regulations in Davenport.

David Mercado, former co-manager of former company, TNT Removal LLC, for violating waste tire regulations in Davenport.

Find the complete agenda and more information under Environmental Protection Commission.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, secretary; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.