DNR enforcement actions for May 12

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Clayton County Jerry Everitt Cease and prevent the illegal open burning of combustible material, including waste tires; comply with all applicable air quality regulations; apply for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; and comply with the waste tire storage limit.

Madison County Dan Allen Comply with all requirements of the Iowa floodplain regulations and pay a $5,500 administrative penalty.