Iowa DNR County Creek Sign Grant Program announced

DES MOINES—Conservation and natural resource groups interested in building awareness of Iowa’s creeks and watersheds can now apply for grants to put up signage.

The Iowa DNR’s Water Quality Improvement program is now accepting applications through July 15 for its new “County Creek Sign Grant Program.” The grant will provide between $5,000 and $10,000 per county to install creek signs and watershed signs on county roads or city streets within priority watersheds.

The general purpose of the grant is to enhance awareness of creeks and watersheds in Iowa, especially where watershed projects are underway to improve water quality.

Eligible applicants include: Iowa County Conservation Boards, Watershed Management Authorities, Resource Conservation and Development agencies, or Soil and Water Conservation Districts, or counties (including county engineering departments).

The grant will be funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Section 319 funds awarded by Iowa DNR. Application materials are available on DNR’s watershed improvement webpage.

For more information, contact Steve Hopkins, Nonpoint Source Coordinator, Iowa DNR Water Quality Improvement Section, at Stephen.hopkins@dnr.iowa.gov or at 515-505-0140. Or contact Steve Konrady, Western Iowa Basin Coordinator, Water Quality Improvement Section, at 515-204-1456 or Steven.Konrady@dnr.iowa.gov.