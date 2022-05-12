ICARO™ Announces European Offices in Rome, Italy

Expands European Operations to Support Italy, France and Portugal

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, a leading AI-Driven Media Technology Company for Global Telecoms and Media Broadcast Companies, announces the opening of its new office in Rome, Italy, as part of its international expansion strategy targeting an additional 200M subscribers. The new ICARO™ Rome office and management team will provide Linear and Fast TV, marketing, sales, corporate onboarding, and technology support for the company’s recent expansion into England, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Spain.

ICARO™’s Rome office will directly support partnerships with media broadcast companies and leading telecoms in the European markets, providing ICARO’s AI-powered digital content solutions to partners across mobile, OTT and connected devices throughout the region.

“I am excited to announce our expansion plans for Italy and the European markets by providing AI-powered media technology and premium content for the Italian market and expanding Italian content globally throughout ICARO’s media channels and partners in LATAM, N. America and other parts of Europe,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “ICARO currently distributes in LATAM and N. America and most recently has expanded into Europe via white label partnerships, OTT and VOD in Italy, Portugal, Spain, Germany and France. In addition, we plan to expand ICARO Ads offices already operating Sao Paulo, Brazil and expanding into Mexico City, Bogota and Miami, and which will soon be operating in London, Milan and Rome.”

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks, with over 240M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America, to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Rome, Los Angeles, São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

