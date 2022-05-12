Submit Release
California Secures Federal Assistance to Support Response to Coastal Fire in Orange County

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) yesterday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the Coastal Fire in Orange County. To date, the Coastal Fire has burned 199 acres in and around Laguna Niguel.

The FMAG, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on a cost-share basis, will enable local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs. The program, which is administered through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), provides rapid financial assistance to communities impacted by fires.

CAL FIRE and Cal OES personnel are actively responding to the fire in concert with other federal, state and local agencies to address emergency management and mutual aid needs.

