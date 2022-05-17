Intermx Data Enablement Rebrands as Motionworks
Rebrand Unites Three Companies, Intermx, Transport Foundry, and Standard Data, Under Joint Vision
I am enthusiastic about having a formidable brand name like 'Motionworks' to launch our ground-breaking portfolio.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermx Data Enablement ®, North America's premier population intelligence company, announced today that all three of its companies, Intermx, Transport Foundry, and Standard Data, will be unified under a new brand name, Motionworks.
— Matthew Martimo
Utilizing the location data from Standard Data and modelling expertise from Transport Foundry, Intermx fueled the currency for the out-of-home advertising industry across North America. Transport Foundry served government planners and transportation agencies to guide effective decision-making and efficient city infrastructure funding to achieve social equity in service delivery. The new brand, Motionworks, unites the value of these three successful businesses under one name, displaying the tagline "Insights in Motion."
Over the last year, all three companies experienced strong growth. They have made significant investments in expertise, multiplied their client portfolios, and escalated expansion into new geographies and verticals. The Motionworks brand strengthens the company's position as a leader in the mobility space. Its shared vision of translating location science into population intelligence empowers the company to continue its expansion and elevate value for its employees and clients.
"I am incredibly proud of the value we have provided our clients to date," said Ryan Kinskey, Motionworks co-founder. "Unification under a single, powerful brand will energize our entire team to increase our dominance in the marketplace."
“We have worked diligently to expand our product portfolio to meet the needs of our existing clients and future partners," said Matthew Martimo, Motionworks co-founder. "These products will be revealed over the coming months, and I am enthusiastic about having a formidable brand name like 'Motionworks' to launch our ground-breaking portfolio."
Motionworks unveiled its rebrand at the Geopath/OAAA Out-of-Home Conference and Expo in Marco Island, Florida. Their new website will be housed at mworks.com
About Motionworks
Motionworks is the trusted population intelligence expert that empowers customers with privacy-compliant, innovative data solutions to help them make smarter and more confident decisions. Motionworks is the fusion of three powerhouse companies in the mobility space, Intermx, Transport Foundry, and Standard Data, with a client portfolio spanning advertising, government planning, tourism, transportation engineering, and retail. Powered by geospatial technology and exceptional data scientists, engineers, and user experience experts, Motionworks delivers a wide range of high-value mobility insights that provide historical, real-time, normative, and predictive intelligence about how people move around the globe.
Kym Frank
Intermx
+1 646-499-2995
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn