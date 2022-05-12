St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary (Request for Information)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4003262
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Sometime between October, 2021 and May, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Bennett Road, Kirby VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Heather Heigis
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northwood, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/11/2022 Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported burglary that took place between the months of October, 2021 and May, 2022. Troopers discovered signs of forced entry into the seasonal residence and property damage. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111). Tips can also be submitted here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
COURT ACTION: *Pending Investigation*
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585