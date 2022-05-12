Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary (Request for Information)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#:  22A4003262

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Evan Johnson                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  Sometime between October, 2021 and May, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Bennett Road, Kirby VT

VIOLATION:  Burglary

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Unknown

 

VICTIM: Heather Heigis

AGE:  47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Northwood, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 5/11/2022 Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported burglary that took place between the months of October, 2021 and May, 2022.  Troopers discovered signs of forced entry into the seasonal residence and property damage.  Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).  Tips can also be submitted here:  https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

