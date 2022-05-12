St. Johnsbury Barracks / Burglary (Request for Information)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4003262

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Sometime between October, 2021 and May, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1 Bennett Road, Kirby VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Heather Heigis

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northwood, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/11/2022 Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported burglary that took place between the months of October, 2021 and May, 2022. Troopers discovered signs of forced entry into the seasonal residence and property damage. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111). Tips can also be submitted here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

COURT ACTION: *Pending Investigation*

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585