Governor Lamont: Flags Lowered To Half-Staff in Remembrance of the One Million American Lives Lost to COVID-19

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

05/12/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that – in accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. directing flags to be lowered throughout the country as a mark of solemn respect for the one million American lives lost to COVID-19 – he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“Today, our country marks a heartbreaking milestone – one million American lives lost to COVID-19,” Governor Lamont said. “To everyone who lost a loved one – whether it be a mother, father, sibling, child, grandparent, friend, neighbor, or other loved one – I offer my deepest condolences and pray for each of them. I urge everyone to remain vigilant against this disease. Use the many tools that are widely available across our state to fight this virus. Get vaccinated, get boosted. Every day, we are reminded that we are all in this together, and like any large family, we must look out and care for one another.”

