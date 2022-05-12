Dermatology Partners Coming Soon to Roxborough

Dermatology Partners - Roxborough is now booking appointments for its June 2nd opening.

Dermatology Partners comes to the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia, specializing in skin cancer detection and treatment.

We are very proud to offer the Roxborough community a new dermatology office that is here to serve patients with advanced care for the long term.” — Dr. Daniel Shurman, CEO of Dermatology Partners

PHILADELPHIA, PA, US, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new dermatology office is coming to Roxborough this summer. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its Roxborough office, located at 525 Jamestown St, Suite 205, Philadelphia, PA 19128. The practice will open on June 2nd and is now scheduling patients.

Dermatology Partners specializes in the detection and treatment of skin cancers and treats a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails. The office prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive quality care.

“We are very proud to offer the Roxborough community a new dermatology office that is here to serve patients with advanced care for the long term. We are excited to establish lasting relationships with our new patients in Roxborough," said Dr. Daniel Shurman, CEO of Dermatology Partners. “We recognize that it can be difficult to quickly get an appointment with a specialist. Patients often wait weeks or months to be seen, and our goal is to change that. We are proud to offer timely access to care for Roxborough.”

May is Skin Cancer Awareness month, so there is no better time to expand access to dermatological care. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, skin cancer is America’s most common cancer and is also one of the most preventable cancers. Dermatology Partners would like to remind everyone to schedule an annual skin exam with their dermatologist. Dermatology Partners has 25 practices across Pennsylvania and Delaware and they are accepting new patients. Visit their website at www.dermpartners.com to find your local office.

