Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Deutsche Bank AG New York Branch

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent cease and desist order against Orlando Romero Former employee of Deutsche Bank AG New York Branch, New York, New York Falsification of document in connection with request for increased compensation

