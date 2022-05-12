Southbound Route 119 4th Street Lane Restriction

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a single lane restriction on Southbound Route 119 (4th Street) located in Youngwood Borough in Westmoreland County between Stouts Carpeting and Burton Avenue. The lane restriction will begin Monday, May 16 and will be in place until Monday, October 31.

The restriction will be in place to allow crews to perform drainage work on Southbound Route 119. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #