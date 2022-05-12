STRIVE ANNOUNCES TWO NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO DRIVE NATIONAL AND LOCAL PROGRAM INNOVATION AND GROWTH

STRIVE International Lakythia Ferby, Executive Vice President of Programs & Impact Ayesha George, Executive Director of STRIVE New York

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harlem-based STRIVE, the leading national workforce development agency for people who face society’s greatest barriers to employment, announced the appointment of Lakythia Ferby to the newly created position of Executive Vice President of Programs & Impact. STRIVE also announced the appointment of Ayesha George as the new Executive Director of STRIVE New York. These appointments reflect STRIVE’s growth in New York City and expansion into new cities in recent years, the continued innovation of STRIVE’s program model, and a commitment to delivering workforce programming in a post-pandemic world at the highest levels of quality, evidence, and impact.

“Lakythia and Ayesha are proven, mission-driven leaders who will significantly enhance STRIVE’s capabilities in New York City and nationally,” said STRIVE President & Chief Executive Officer Philip Weinberg. “With their leadership, STRIVE will remain at the forefront of innovation in partnering with employers and communities to build career pathways that offer mobility and lead to financial empowerment.”

Ms. Ferby joined STRIVE in 2013 as Vice President of Programs with extensive experience in the workforce development field. Before joining STRIVE, she was an Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Employer Partnerships at New York City’s Human Resources Administration (HRA) where she oversaw the establishment and growth of employer relationships citywide for HRA’s welfare-to-work programs. Ms. Ferby has held several leadership positions serving New York City’s workforce development community throughout her career. During her tenure at STRIVE, Ms. Ferby has held roles with progressively broader levels of impact. Ms. Ferby also serves on the Board of Directors of the New York City Employment & Training Coalition.

“We will amplify focus on program innovation,” said Ms. Ferby. “This will be infused throughout STRIVE nationally as we grow over time, and in ways that will reap big, meaningful impacts for our students and communities. And while we incorporate innovation to stay abreast of the changing labor market, we will continue our commitment to supporting students’ access to good, sustainable jobs with opportunities for advancement.”

STRIVE also announced the appointment of Ayesha George as the new Executive Director of STRIVE New York. Ms. George joins STRIVE following an extensive search led by Koya Partners. Ms. George has more than two decades of program leadership and community engagement experience which will lend itself to the enhancement of the STRIVE New York portfolio, and in support of its national programs.

Most recently, Ms. George served as Borough Engagement Team Director for the New York City Department of Education (Division of Community Empowerment, Partnerships, and Communications) where she led a portfolio of high-priority, cross-functional projects, developed family empowerment strategies, and created policies to cultivate community and stakeholder engagement.

In her prior role as Senior Director at F.E.G.S, Ms. George led multiple teams to success in assisting young adults with substantial barriers to completing a high school education, gaining employment, and entering post-secondary education.

Ms. George offers a personalized mindfulness leadership style and is deeply committed to equity. Her culturally responsive educational and resource expertise in supporting marginalized communities is particularly important as STRIVE New York reimagines programming in a post-pandemic era.

“I look forward to building upon the strong programming that is already in place here at STRIVE,” said Ms. George. “Each graduate’s growth stems from a unique ecosystem, and I’m excited to do this work and support each student individually as they pursue their dreams.”

STRIVE (www.strive.org) is a national workforce development leader that for 38 years has successfully provided services to populations facing significant employment barriers. STRIVE’s proven program model moves students into careers that lead to upward mobility and access to the promise of the American Dream. Headquartered in East Harlem and with operations in 12 cities, STRIVE has helped more than 80,000 individuals prepare for career success through employment programs geared toward adults, young adults, and those with involvement in the justice system.

