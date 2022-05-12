AdTech Company Bidease Opens New Office in Seoul
Bidease has entered the advertising market of South Korea with its key product: mobile demand side platform
The office will be led by Hyungsuk Jo, Country Manager, who previously held the position as General Manager, Korea at Bidalgo. He will be responsible for all business development activities and effective operational processes of the new Korean office.
— Hyungsuk Jo, Country Manager, Korea
“I am excited to join Bidease as Country Manager in Korea. This is an amazing opportunity for me to leverage my expertise for over 7 years in the mobile advertising industry and get ready to lead the company’s growth in this new region. I'm excited to help contribute to all the clients’ continued success with their marketing efforts through Bidease’s solution. Our key goal as an AdTech company and mine personally as Country Manager in Korea is to make the mobile ecosystem a more attractive, accessible and transparent place for brands to perform their marketing activities,” said Hyungsuk Jo.
Our team would like to congratulate Hyungsuk Jo on this assignment and wish him an easy start and great achievements in his new position.
About Bidease
Bidease is a fully transparent demand side platform for mobile marketers. Its risk-free programmatic performance solutions help the world’s biggest brands achieve their performance advertising goals. Using a combination of proprietary programmatic advertising technology, machine learning, and first party data, they optimize campaigns across all major mobile formats for desired post-install behaviors at no risk to their clients’ bottom line.
The platrform is connected to the largest premium in-app inventory ad exchanges, including Google AdX, Applovin, Unity, Bigo, Chartboost, Vungle, Anzu and others. This integration provides brands with access to more than 600 000 mobile applications available for their ad campaigns.
Bidease has been a reliable partner for the largest global brands for more than 5 years, including such well-known companies as Uber, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Grubhub, Ibotta, Tidal and many others.
Bidease is on a mission to bring fully transparent, value-driven advertising to the mobile world.
For more information, visit www.bidease.com.
