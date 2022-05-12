Georgia's Thirteenth Colony Distilleries takes home top awards at 2022 SIP Awards
AMERICUS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 SIP awards have been released, and Thirteenth Colony Distilleries has once again risen to the top. Thirteenth Colony based in Southern Georgia is creating buzz in early 2022. Earlier this year their Southern Bourbon took home a Double Gold at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition and now the Sip awards have shown even more success. Thirteenth Colony took home two Platinum Medals at this year’s SIP awards with their Southern Vodka and Southern Rye Whiskey. Winning a Platinum medal at the Sip awards means your spirit is considered best in class from the consumer judges. The Sip awards are determined by a large panel of consumer judges who taste and rate each spirit blindly. This process strips away any preconceived notions and gets right down to judging on the taste of the spirits. Therefore, winning a best of class medal is a great indicator of a product that stands out from the crowd. Thirteenth Colony also found additional success again with its Southern Bourbon taking home a Double Gold medal. The Sip Awards consider a double gold to be a high-ranking spirit with a high recommendation. This early success in 2022 has lead to increased interest in Thirteenth Colony products as many first time consumers are enjoying these spirits.
“We are humbled by all of our recent awards,” said Maxwell Darby, President of Thirteenth Colony. "We are proud to see our products speak for themselves and thrilled to know our consumers are pleased with what we're creating."
Thirteenth Colony was founded in 2009, as the first legal distillery in Georgia since prohibition with the goal of bringing unique and affordable southern spirits to their consumers. The presence of Thirteenth Colony has recently grown outside of their home state as products can be found in additional states such as, Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Thirteenth Colony expects further state expansion as well as exploring new products to bring to market.
