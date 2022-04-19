Thirteenth Colony Distilleries wins double gold medal at San Francisco World Spirits Competition
EINPresswire.com/ -- The results of the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) are in, and Thirteenth Colony Distilleries stands out in the crowd. Taking one of the top awards with a double gold medal for its Thirteenth Colony Southern Bourbon proves that Thirteenth Colony is a distillery on the rise. Winning such an award from the SFWSC is quite the accomplishment. The SFWSC is noted for its blind tasting process removing the bias from branding/packaging and focusing completely on flavor. With numerous global brands entering every year taking home top honors is no easy feat.
“Winning such a prestigious award is an honor but knowing that our consumers are getting one of the finest spirits at an affordable price is what drives us every day,” said Maxwell Darby, President of Thirteenth Colony. “We are proud to represent the state of Georgia, and this award proves to us here at Thirteenth Colony that we are representing where we are from well.”
Thirteenth Colony was founded in 2009, as the first legal distillery in Georgia since prohibition, and for the past 13 years has brought its own unique south Georgia flare to the world of bourbon. Thirteenth Colony now has a track record of success after receiving numerous gold and double gold medal awards over the past few years. Also, what started as a Georgia based brand has recently expanded regionally now distributing in Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, and West Virginia with more to come. Thirteenth Colony has an array of successful products and plans to strongly compete in numerous spirit categories in the future.
The SFWSC is regarded as one of the most prestigious spirits competitions anywhere. With world-renowned judges and industry experts picking from a vast array of spirits. Earning a double gold in the SFWSC is to be recognized as one of the finest spirits globally.
Sally Lanier
“Winning such a prestigious award is an honor but knowing that our consumers are getting one of the finest spirits at an affordable price is what drives us every day,” said Maxwell Darby, President of Thirteenth Colony. “We are proud to represent the state of Georgia, and this award proves to us here at Thirteenth Colony that we are representing where we are from well.”
Thirteenth Colony was founded in 2009, as the first legal distillery in Georgia since prohibition, and for the past 13 years has brought its own unique south Georgia flare to the world of bourbon. Thirteenth Colony now has a track record of success after receiving numerous gold and double gold medal awards over the past few years. Also, what started as a Georgia based brand has recently expanded regionally now distributing in Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, and West Virginia with more to come. Thirteenth Colony has an array of successful products and plans to strongly compete in numerous spirit categories in the future.
The SFWSC is regarded as one of the most prestigious spirits competitions anywhere. With world-renowned judges and industry experts picking from a vast array of spirits. Earning a double gold in the SFWSC is to be recognized as one of the finest spirits globally.
Sally Lanier
Thirteenth Colony Distilleries
+1 229-924-3310
email us here