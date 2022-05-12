Devour Announces Collaboration with Food Fighters Universe to Bring Web3 Technologies to Restaurants

Partnership Committed to Making Crypto and NFTs Successful via Unique Guest Experiences, New Loyalty and Rewards Options

Forward-thinking restaurateurs are seeking partners like Devour and FFU to gain a first-mover advantage and prove how web3 can build guest loyalty and deliver unique guest experiences.” — Chad Horn, Devour COO & Co-Founder

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Devour, LLC, the first web3 project built for real-world restaurants’ needs to delight guests, retain workers, and grow their brands, today announced a collaboration with Food Fighters Universe, the NFT restaurant group from the team behind Bored & Hungry — the world’s first Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) inspired restaurant — to make crypto, NFTs and web3 technologies lucrative for restaurant brands and engaging for their guests.

“Devour unites real-world dining with web3 commerce and community,” said Shelly Rupel, CEO and co-founder at Devour. “We are excited to align with Food Fighters Universe to prove how web3 technologies, such as NFTs and cryptocurrencies, can dazzle guests and inspire an entirely new level of experience at their favorite restaurants.”

Food Fighters Universe (FFU) is the first NFT-powered restaurant group, dedicated to bridging real life and web3. With Bored & Hungry, FFU is rewarding BAYC holders with free combo meals and Mutant Ape holders with free burgers. Bored & Hungry restaurant opened in Long Beach, California, in April 2022. FFU will launch its 10,000-piece NFT collection in June, with notable benefits for its community including hidden restaurants, shared governance and an annual food and music festival.

“Food is a universal language,” said Kevin Seo, co-founder of FFU and Bored & Hungry. “We believe the opportunity is truly global. Every restaurant fan relishes unique experiences, a degree of exclusivity, and feeling part of a community. NFTs present a new path to such experiences, exclusivity and community—as well as a new way to participate in brand loyalty.”

The Devour Token, a crypto rewards token with currency symbol $RESTAURANTS, will be used to reward members of the FFU community as well as guests of restaurants across the country. The rewards token is just the first web3 technology of the Devour Project, which also includes:

● Turnkey NFT solutions for restaurant loyalty;

● The upcoming DevourPay, a crypto payment token ($DPAY) for restaurants;

● The upcoming Devour app delivering web3 enabled events, ordering, reservations, rewards, and more; and,

● The Devour Foundation, giving back to restaurant workers in partnership with organizations such as the National Restaurant Association, Golden Rule Charity and state/local associations.

“Restaurants know web3 is coming,” said Devour co-founder, Chad Horn. “But most aren't technology specialists and so are unsure how best to embrace this new opportunity. Forward-thinking restaurateurs are seeking partners like Devour and FFU to gain a first-mover advantage and prove how web3 can build guest loyalty and deliver unique guest experiences.”

To learn more about Devour and the new partnership with Food Fighters Universe, visit https://devour.io.

###

ABOUT DEVOUR

Devour drives web3 for restaurants. Founded by industry professionals, the company makes crypto, NFTs and web3 technologies lucrative for restaurant brands and engaging for their guests. Devour solutions span the first crypto token project built for real-world restaurant needs, a dynamic community on the Devour app (including events, games, ordering, reservations, rewards, DevourPay, and more), turnkey NFT services, and the Devour Foundation dedicated to giving back to restaurant crews. To learn more visit https://devour.io

ABOUT FOOD FIGHTERS UNIVERSE

Launched by Andy Nguyen, Kevin Seo and Phillip Huynh — founders of Bored & Hungry, the first NFT restaurant — Food Fighters Universe (FFU) is a collection of 10,000 unique Food Fighters on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is the world's first restaurant group, powered by NFTs, building the future of gathering places in the Metaverse and Real Life. To learn more, visit https://foodfightersuniverse.com or follow https://twitter.com/FoodFightersU.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Nick Scurfield at Food Fighters Universe

(713) 304-1956

nick@foodfightersuniverse.com