Trison Wells establishing operations in Colleton County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Trison Wells, a consumer products manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Colleton County. The company’s $1.2 million investment will create 35 new jobs.

Trison Wells is a full-service contract manufacturing company that specializes in liquid filling for household, personal and beauty care products. The company offers products to meet customers’ specific needs by leveraging the know-how of its team and state-of-the-art equipment.

Located at 1756 Industrial Road in Walterboro, Trison Wells’ Colleton County facility will expand the company’s manufacturing operations and accommodate growth to meet increasing demand.

Operations are expected to start first week of June 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Trison Wells team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Colleton County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“We are proud to provide high-quality and agile services that help foster manufacturing in the USA. We have invested and will continue to invest in people and technology to build strong capabilities in South Carolina. We are grateful for the warm welcome we have received from Colleton County and the state of South Carolina and look forward to developing a fruitful partnership with the community.” -Trison Wells General Manager Jonathan Johnson

“Trison Wells’ decision to locate in Colleton County proves once again how manufacturing companies recognize the advantages of doing business in South Carolina. We welcome Trison Wells and look forward to a strong partnership for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina continues to lead the manufacturing renaissance, particularly with companies using innovative and high-tech processes. We’re excited to welcome Trison Wells to one of our state’s rural communities and are looking forward to the positive impact they will make in Colleton County and beyond.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Colleton County welcomes Trison Wells and we appreciate the 35 jobs and capital investment made at their facility in Walterboro. Every good job created provides a brighter opportunity for a family in our area, and Colleton County will continue to offer a pro-business environment to encourage and support businesses like Trison Wells in our county.” -Colleton County Council Chairman Steve Murdaugh

“Congratulations to Colleton County on the announcement of new investment and new jobs with Trison Wells, which will be an asset to our diverse regional industrial community. SouthernCarolina Alliance looks forward to working with the county, the state and the company to ensure prime conditions for growing their operations in our region.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls