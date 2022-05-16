Ed Rike Plumbing Is Now Offering Spring and Summer Servicing

Providing exceptional plumbing service and ensuring your household is ready for the spring and summer months.

DAYTON , OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Rike Plumbing Heating And Air has been a leader in the plumbing industry for over 30 years and they are now offering servicing to prepare for the spring rains and summer heat.

With spring in full swing, the chances for thunderstorms and rain showers increase. That means sump pumps are going to be working overtime as they try to keep up with the extra rainfall. Ed Rike Plumbing Heating and Air will now service sump pumps to make sure they're ready for the extra work that comes with spring rains. Sump pumps are known to fail during heavy rainy seasons, leading to water damage in basements and main floors.

Along with spring comes the preparation for the hot summer heat. It’s always best to get ahead of the heat by servicing your AC unit before you need it. Ed Rike Plumbing is now offering AC servicing prior to summer to ensure the unit is ready to go.

In addition to offering season changing service call options, Ed Rike Plumbing Heating and Air is offering emergency services. Sometimes sump pumps and AC units fail at unexpected times, meaning an emergency service call is necessary. Make sure your household is equipped and ready with no leaky pipes, malfunctioning sump pumps, or an AC unit that’s on the verge of breaking down. Call Ed Rike Plumbing Heating and Air at 937-962-2939 today to schedule a service call for the changing seasons.