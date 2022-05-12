PEDIGREE FOUNDATION® Releases Latest Impact Report
119,000 dogs helped during 2021FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PEDIGREE Foundation released its 2021 Impact Report, highlighting how its $750,000 in grants supported the work of 100 shelters and rescues and helped 119,000 dogs last year. Since its founding in 2008, the Foundation has provided more than 5,800 grants to shelters and rescues across the nation, for a total of nearly $10 million.
“In 2021, shelters and rescues continued to experience shifts in how they supported the needs of the animals under their care with community needs -- increasing adoption and keeping people and their pets together,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “Greater emphasis on collaborative partnerships and transport, foster, behavior and matching programs continues to make a difference in getting more dogs into loving homes. We are so thankful for the work shelters and rescues do to help more dogs find their forever homes.”
The Foundation’s 2021 grants supported over 100 shelters and rescues. The grants included:
• One new DOGS RULE.™ Grant, which provides $100,000 over two years to support a best practice model, and one ongoing DOGS RULE. Grant
• Two new Adoption grants, which, in partnership with Mars Petcare’s BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, supported two multi-city adoption events
• 25 Program Development grants, supporting transport, foster, behavior, and adoption programs to help increase adoption rates
• 56 COVID-19 Relief grants, supporting shelters and rescues struggling with pandemic-related challenges
• 13 Disaster Relief grants, helping shelters and rescues in communities facing crises from storms to puppy mill and hoarding seizures
More details on the Foundation’s grant programs are available here.
This year, the Impact Report also highlights the work of its first two DOGS RULE. Grant recipients – Austin Pets Alive! and Ruff Start Rescue. As part of the DOGS RULE. Grants, these recipients developed handbooks that show other organizations how to implement their best practice programs. Austin Pets Alive!’s handbook, which focuses on building its Virtual Foster Program, is available at https://bit.ly/APAVirtualFosterHandbook. Ruff Start Rescue’s handbook, which focuses on enhancing interactions with fosters and adopters through its ComPAWtibility Match Quiz and Matchmaker Program, is available at https://bit.ly/RSRComPAWtibilityHandbook.
PEDIGREE Foundation also spoke with three grant recipients – Humane Society of Tulsa, Animal Rescue Corps, and Greater Good Charities – about how the Foundation’s focus on supporting transport programs has helped more dogs reach loving homes. Moving dogs from overcrowded or under-resourced shelters and rescues to areas where adoption demands are high can give them a much higher chance of finding their families. These organizations are all doing critically important work to help dogs make the journey to their forever homes and PEDIGREE Foundation is proud to support them.
To read the full Impact Report and see how you can help more dogs find loving families, visit PedigreeFoundation.org.
About PEDIGREE Foundation
We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.1 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 5,800 grants and nearly $10 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we’re working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.
About Mars Petcare
Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.
