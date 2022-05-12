Statement from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the One Million American Lives Lost to COVID-19

Today, we mark a heartbreaking moment in this pandemic: one million American lives have been lost to COVID-19. On the heels of President Joe Biden addressing the nation about our continued fight against COVID-19, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement:

“The magnitude of this loss is felt every day by families missing a parent or grandparent, children who have become orphans, and everyone who has seen a loved one taken too soon — leaving them without a chance to say goodbye. This pandemic left an irreplaceable hole in our country, and underserved communities, communities of color, and frontline workers have frequently carried the heaviest burden, underscoring the inequities that we must address as we move forward.

“Today is a reminder to take common-sense action to keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safer. Get vaccinated, get boosted, get tested, and remember that for many people — including immunocompromised Americans — this pandemic is far from over. One million Americans have lost their lives, and millions more have lost their livelihoods. Our pandemic response is not over, and now is not the time to look the other way when many Americans continue to need our support and partnership. We have tools to limit COVID-19’s severity, and our work continues to ensure Americans and people across the globe can access these tools to protect themselves and their loved ones.”