Registration closing next week for Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2022

Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2022

SAE Media Group reports: Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) will commence on 18-19 May 2022 at the Budapest Marriott Hotel, Hungary.

BUDAPEST, LONDON, HUNGARY, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The two-day conference is back with the support of sponsors BIRD Aerosystems, IDAG and PBS Velka Bites to host a live, networking event to enable the military helicopter community across CEE to discover effective strategies for procuring and upgrading multipurpose helicopter equipment and technology.

With the event taking place next week, interested parties must register soon to secure a place at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr3.

The highlights for the conference include:

• CEE Perspectives from the Hungarian Air Force, Romanian Air Force, Croatian Air Force, Czech Air Force, Austria MoD, and Slovenian Armed Forces.

• Additional perspectives from the US Army, Bundeswehr, German Air Force, French Air and Space Force, European Defence Agency, MATC, NAHEMA, and NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

• Key topics explored including platform modernisation and upgrades, regional cooperation and interoperability, national security priorities, the challenges of integrating new platforms, and much more.

• Esteemed industry speakers sharing insight into their latest technologies along with dedicated exhibition booths where delegates can discuss potential challenges and requirements.

• Military panel discussion on teaming manned/unmanned systems in multi-domain operations.

With the crisis in Ukraine, the regeneration of CEE’s helicopter technology is more important than ever.

Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2022 is an event like no other, designed to unite military helicopter procurement and technology experts with one goal, to enhance existing and future air support operation, across air, land, and sea.

The full agenda is available at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr3.

18th – 19 May 2022

Budapest, Hungary

Sponsored by: Bird Aero, IDAG, and PBS Velka Bites

