Traffic Change Coming on Route 64/Route 550 Intersection Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to a coming traffic pattern change on the Route 64/Route 550 (Nittany Valley Drive/Zion Road) intersection project. The work zone is located in Walker Township, Centre County, about 4 ½ miles north of Pleasant Gap.

On Tuesday, May 17, the contractor will implement a new traffic pattern on Route 64. The temporary traffic signals will continue to enforce an alternating traffic pattern, but Route 64 traffic will shift from the right lanes to the new left lanes. The right lanes will then be closed using channelizers. During the change, traffic will be controlled by roadway flaggers and travel delays are likely. Traffic travelling on Route 550 will have no changes.

Throughout the week, crews will be working on removal and grading of old Route 550. Crews will also be working on the new waterline along northbound Route 64, as well as miscellaneous drainage. Drainage work will most likely begin after the Route 64 traffic change has taken place. Trucks will be entering and exiting the roadway at various locations, so drivers need to remain alert.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting of Bloomsburg, PA is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which is expected to last through August of 2022. Overall, the project will enhance safety at the intersection through roadway widening, roadway realignment, and the addition of a turning lane. Other project items include paving, drainage improvements, new traffic signals, waterline relocation, and miscellaneous items

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #