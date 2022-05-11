Help Serve ND Schools – Apply For The Family Engagement Cabinet

BISMARCK, N.D., May 11, 2022 – State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler invites North Dakota parents and family members of students to consider joining her Family Engagement Cabinet, a group that advises her about how the state’s schools can strengthen their educational efforts and community ties.

“When parents and families are active and involved in the education of their children, both the student and the school benefit,” Baesler said. “The Family Engagement Cabinet provides valuable perspectives from across the state about what’s going on in our schools, and about how they can get better.”

The Family Engagement Cabinet was founded in May 2019. It now has 18 members, and Baesler wants to raise the number to 25. Family Engagement Cabinet members are chosen for 18-month terms. The new Cabinet’s first meeting is planned for August. The group normally meets every three months at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

Family members who are interested in participating should fill out an application, which is posted on the Department of Public Instruction’s website, and email a cover letter to dpiindianed@nd.gov. If a person prefers, the cover letter may be mailed to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, c/o Family Engagement Cabinet, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND, 58505-0440.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Central time on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Additional information about the Family Engagement Cabinet, including information about how to apply, may be found on the Department of Public Instruction’s website.

At Cabinet meetings, members discuss topics of their choosing, are briefed about education initiatives and legislation, and help with family engagement projects. Members have also been invited to attend legislative hearings that relate to student learning, and to participate in training sessions and meetings, the results of which can be shared with families in their home school districts.