Happy news for MBBS Students and their Parents
The embassy has Opened its doors for the VISA interview successfully
Thanks to High Commission of the Philippines and India, I was able to observe happy tears of gratitude from both parents and students, filling my heart with joy.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2 years of long wait is Over!!! All the Expectations, all the Dreams, all the Passion which was on a pause for 2 long years has come to an Even Happier scenario.
— Director of Visayas Education "Mrs. Suba Ramesh"
The Embassy of Philippines had banned all the international travel which was being implemented due to Pandemic, But now they have all been lifted now and any International Travelers can Start Visiting Philippines and have a great time in the Islands of Philippines.
While the Ukraine and Russia are at war, a large number of students have returned to India with broken dreams and anguish in their hearts. The Healer of all these uncertain conditions is MBBS in the Philippines. Many students from all over the world come to pursue their MBBS dreams in the Philippines.
The Education Curriculum followed in Philippines is US based Curriculum, their standard has been globally recognized, UV Gullas College Of Medicine has Countless advantages compared to any other Universities in Philippines and any other Countries who offer MBBS Program.
UV Gullas college of Medicine is situated in the City of CEBU in just 10kms and 25 minutes travel from CEBU International Airport. The city of Cebu is Clean & Tidy, Well-disciplined as well as Welcoming & Friendly People. City of CEBU has many Hospitals out of which Vicente Gullas Memorial Hospital is the Top pick of Hospitals with the footfall of over 20,000 to 25,000 per week.
UV Gullas College of Medicine is affiliated with 8 other Hospital which provides Ample amount of Exposure for Medical Student Pursing in the UV Gullas University. The University of the Visayas was founded in 1919 by a doctor in Cebu City, Philippines. Founded by Don Vicente Gullas. Dr. Gullas was known to bring innovation to Medical education. He also introduced the system of the Study now Pay later program to assist students. In 1948, the Visayan Institute obtained university status. The institute was first converted to the University of Cebu and later renamed the University of the Visayas (UV). The university has grown from a mere list of 37 students when it was first established to a foundation that is expected to accept more than 20,000 students on campus. During his 100-year (Century) long tenure, the university has proudly created the top scorers for board tests and commended outstanding graduates in Medical Field.
Universities have many universities that operate under their affiliation. One such medical college is the UV Gullas College of Medicine.
The UV Gullas College of Medicine in the Philippines attracts the most international students. Many international education professionals at various medical colleges in the Philippines prescribe UV Glass Medical College to their peers and family. The medical education offered at the UV Gullas College of Medicine is best compared to other medical institutions in the Philippines.
The UV Gullas College of Medicine world ranking has influenced most medical colleges in the Philippines and encouraged them to follow similar educational patterns. The UV Gullas Medical College ranking remains third among the various medical colleges that accept international students.
A good environment facilitates learning. The best medical associations in the Philippines provide medical consultations between research doctors and surgeons. Here are some additional benefits of studying in this country:
Educational Standard : The Medical University of the Philippines offers the perfect blend of technology and knowledge. The classrooms are equipped with digital tools, the labs are equipped with advanced equipment, and the university library with thousands of books is open to everyone. US-based curriculum: The US medical curriculum focuses on hands-on experience in clinical training. The advanced curriculum is known for setting the bar high. Therefore, medical colleges in the Philippines offer the same level of education at a relatively low cost. No donations required: Medical colleges in the Philippines follow the no donation rules. You don`t have to spend money on donations like in other countries. Donations for medical seats reached record highs in India, the United States, China and other countries. Therefore, this university will prevent your bank from running out of balance. Affordable tuition: The Philippines is the most cost-effective place to pursue medical education. If you choose higher education here. Thousands of students come here every year to realize their dream of becoming a doctor. Ease of communication: The Philippines is a country with an American accent, which makes it easier for international students. Almost 95% of people in the Philippines speak good English. The institute's courses are held in English, which is also beneficial for international students. Better learning environment: The Philippine Medical College has created a better way to maintain good relationships with parents by keeping them up-to-date on ward education and welfare. Universities also improve their learning environment by educating students about the latest developments in the field of medicine. The education system is defined so that students gain more practical insights rather than cramming theoretical knowledge. On-Campus Hostel Facilities: The Medical University of the Philippines offers separate on-campus hostels that are safe for boys and girls. The hostel is monitored by CCTV 24 hours a day for security reasons. Students also have access to high-speed internet services for a comfortable stay. Good climate: This place is blessed with scenic beauty. The Philippines has a tropical climate. This specifically supports Indian students studying patients with vector-mediated diseases similar to India's. Golden Gateway to Developed Countries: The Philippines follows the US curriculum, so students who want to pursue a career in developed countries such as the US, UK, Australia and Canada may get a place for graduate medicine in those countries. The Qualifying Ratio of USMLE will be hassle-free for students who choose to study in the United States.
After much effort and patience, the students of UV Gullas College of Medicine have begun the process of obtaining a visa to return to the Philippines. Thank you to both the Philippine and Indian governments for taking the required procedures and making the incredible visa processing possible.
Students and parents are overjoyed that the online sessions are coming to an end following the epidemic.
The students and parents also expressed gratitude to Visayas Education, Visayas Education has been designated as an Authorized Admission Office for Recruiting International Students by UV Gullas College of Medicine Philippines.
Admission Procedure:-
• A 10 + 2 passing certificate with Biology, Physics, Chemistry compulsory subjects and with 50% of PCB.
• For SC, ST or Physically challenged candidates have an exemption of 5% from 50%, only 45% PCB is sufficient to them.
• Students should be in between 17 to 25 years of age group with good physical and mental health.
• The Medical Education in the Philippines requires the previous education to have English medium of instruction as they should understand the teaching language in Philippines.
• NEET qualification (if it is an MBBS student from India) is needed as it is made compulsory to get admission into foreign medical colleges since the release of the 2018 MCI notification.
• NEET score card (if it is an MBBS student from India) submission is a must to get Visa interview slot in Philippines embassy.
• School Transfer Certificate of the student along with the other original certificates of School Graduating Certificate, +2 certificates.
• A medical checkup certificate from a recognized medical center is also a must.
• A valid passport with a minimum 6 months of expiry time period.
• The student should also get a Police Clearance Certificate that proves the child has no criminal records in India / that country.
• A No Objection Certificate from the parents/legal guardians indicating their acceptance to send their child to Study MBBS in Philippines.
• A valid Birth Certificate is also a must to be submitted to get the admission in any universities.
• An attested bank statement from the parents/legal guardians for an amount of the first year’s fee as closing balance.
• Study and Conduct certificate from all 12 years of education.
• Letter of Acceptance from any valid Philippines university after the initial admission fee is paid for the admission letter.
Suba Ramesh
EDUCATION ADVISORS FOR PHILIPPHINES
+91 94455 53877
