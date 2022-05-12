Submit Release
Williston Barracks DUI Refusal / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1002871

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote                            

STATION: Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 5/11/22 1254 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 109 Cambridge

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal, LSA

 

ACCUSED: Kristen Connolly                                             

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 11, 2022, at approximately 1245 hours, an employee with the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTRANS) witnessed a female strike a telephone pole with her vehicle on Route 109 in Waterville. The VTRANS employee checked on the female and she advised she was fine. The female decided to drive away from the scene after causing property damage, without notifying Law Enforcement. The VTRANS employee believed the female was under the influence so a be on the lookout was issued for the vehicle. A Trooper with the Vermont State Police was minutes away and quickly located the vehicle on Route 109 in Cambridge. While speaking with the operator, Kristen Connolly, 53, of Jeffersonville, several indications of alcohol impairment were detected. Connolly was subsequently arrested without incident and transported the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department for processing. Connolly was released with a citation ordering her to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division on July 13, 2022, at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 13, 2022 1230 hours           

COURT: Lamoille

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

