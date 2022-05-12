The Story of New Zealand's Green Lipped Mussels – An Excellent Superfood
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ocean has some of the most powerful superfoods in-store for us, and New Zealand's green-lipped mussels are one of them. Their nutritional profile is unmatchable, and their health-enhancing abilities have made them one of the most demanded superfoods nowadays. Have you ever heard of New Zealand green-lipped mussels? Do you want to know their story, and why is this hype given? We have the answers! We appreciate that you do your own good research before jumping into trending health food. Come on then, let's dive into the story of the New Zealand green-lipped mussels.
What are New Zealand green-lipped mussels?
Green-lipped mussels are native to New Zealand's coast and are named because of the bright green color at the edge of their shell. These shellfish are known to have exceptional antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties owing to the presence of some unique omega fatty acids. It is a traditional delicacy of the Maori community.
Traditionally, Maori would eat them raw as well as cooked. No wonder these people are strong and sturdy even at their old ages! Owing to its high content of nutritional and therapeutic compounds, it is one of the most interesting research topics for researchers today. As soon as its health-benefiting properties were scientifically validated, the nutraceutical industry cordially welcomed it. Now let's look at its history.
What's its story?
So, the story begins in the late 1960s and early 1970s when NASA scientists were desperately looking for some healthy marine foods for their astronauts. They were specifically searching for some marine sources having significant anti-cancer properties. The effects of several marine foods, including New Zealand's green-lipped mussels from New Zealand's coasts, were scientifically studied.
During the course of the study, people taking green-lipped mussels reported reduced joint pain and increased flexibility. This made the scientists to further research the green-lipped mussels, and the results were astounding! It was found to have an unparalleled anti-inflammatory and antioxidant profile, which was the reason why people experienced pain relief. Later, it was also observed that the Maori community had very few incidents of degenerative and inflammatory diseases, which confirmed the mussels to be highly therapeutic in nature.
Now, you might be wondering why this specific type of mussel has such a great nutritional property, aren't you? Let me remind you, these are from the clean and pure coastal areas of New Zealand, which receive the highest amount of sunlight, and this results in the number of innate nutrients being exceptionally high.
Apart from this, the predominant kind of omega-3 fatty acid it has is eicosatetraenoic acid, which is several folds potent as normal omega fatty acids, and this is very beneficial for your health. Normally, food has eicosapentaenoic acids (EPA), docosahexaenoic acids (DHA), as Omega-3 fats. But these incredible little mussels have around 18 different forms of omega fatty acids in them.
What are its health benefits?
● Increases joint mobility due to its ability to reduce inflammation, pain, and swelling in the joints. Green-lipped mussels for pets have similar benefits.
● Boosts heart health and keeps cardiovascular diseases at bay. It does this by decreasing bad LDL cholesterol and hiking up good HDL cholesterol levels. It helps to lower your blood pressure and prevents plaque formation in arteries as well.
● Enhances liver health by clearing off unwanted fat deposits.
● It supports the immune system as it reduces unnecessary inflammation. The perfect balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in green-lipped mussels enables a synchronized immune response.
● It improves skin health, delays aging, and makes your skin look supple.
● It helps to fight against harmful free radicals and prevents the development of several degenerative diseases.
So there it is! New Zealand's Green-lipped mussels are worth a try. It's always better to have them raw or otherwise go for a supplement made with cold extraction technology as it preserves all the nutrients.
Noel Turner
What are New Zealand green-lipped mussels?
Green-lipped mussels are native to New Zealand's coast and are named because of the bright green color at the edge of their shell. These shellfish are known to have exceptional antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties owing to the presence of some unique omega fatty acids. It is a traditional delicacy of the Maori community.
Traditionally, Maori would eat them raw as well as cooked. No wonder these people are strong and sturdy even at their old ages! Owing to its high content of nutritional and therapeutic compounds, it is one of the most interesting research topics for researchers today. As soon as its health-benefiting properties were scientifically validated, the nutraceutical industry cordially welcomed it. Now let's look at its history.
What's its story?
So, the story begins in the late 1960s and early 1970s when NASA scientists were desperately looking for some healthy marine foods for their astronauts. They were specifically searching for some marine sources having significant anti-cancer properties. The effects of several marine foods, including New Zealand's green-lipped mussels from New Zealand's coasts, were scientifically studied.
During the course of the study, people taking green-lipped mussels reported reduced joint pain and increased flexibility. This made the scientists to further research the green-lipped mussels, and the results were astounding! It was found to have an unparalleled anti-inflammatory and antioxidant profile, which was the reason why people experienced pain relief. Later, it was also observed that the Maori community had very few incidents of degenerative and inflammatory diseases, which confirmed the mussels to be highly therapeutic in nature.
Now, you might be wondering why this specific type of mussel has such a great nutritional property, aren't you? Let me remind you, these are from the clean and pure coastal areas of New Zealand, which receive the highest amount of sunlight, and this results in the number of innate nutrients being exceptionally high.
Apart from this, the predominant kind of omega-3 fatty acid it has is eicosatetraenoic acid, which is several folds potent as normal omega fatty acids, and this is very beneficial for your health. Normally, food has eicosapentaenoic acids (EPA), docosahexaenoic acids (DHA), as Omega-3 fats. But these incredible little mussels have around 18 different forms of omega fatty acids in them.
What are its health benefits?
● Increases joint mobility due to its ability to reduce inflammation, pain, and swelling in the joints. Green-lipped mussels for pets have similar benefits.
● Boosts heart health and keeps cardiovascular diseases at bay. It does this by decreasing bad LDL cholesterol and hiking up good HDL cholesterol levels. It helps to lower your blood pressure and prevents plaque formation in arteries as well.
● Enhances liver health by clearing off unwanted fat deposits.
● It supports the immune system as it reduces unnecessary inflammation. The perfect balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in green-lipped mussels enables a synchronized immune response.
● It improves skin health, delays aging, and makes your skin look supple.
● It helps to fight against harmful free radicals and prevents the development of several degenerative diseases.
So there it is! New Zealand's Green-lipped mussels are worth a try. It's always better to have them raw or otherwise go for a supplement made with cold extraction technology as it preserves all the nutrients.
Noel Turner
TURNER New Zealand Inc.
+1 949-622-6181
customercare@turner.co.nz
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other