Cretx Started Offering Flutter App Development, AR App Development & Mobile Game Development Services Across Canada
Cretx, a mobile app development company started offering flutter app development, ar app development & mobile game development services across canada!LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A high-quality, robust app is essential for any business to succeed and deliver excellent customer service. At Cretx, the mobile app development company in Canada, our experts understand the importance of developing an exceptional app by evaluating the client’s problems and helping them transform business with solution-driven digital app solutions.
And we are proud to announce our new addition of services- Flutter app development, AR app development, and gaming app development across Canada.
Holding the expertise to deliver clients’ problem-solving services, our innovation-focused tech nerds always focus on providing impeccable solutions by crafting unparalleled mobile app services for clients around the globe.
Along with the mobile app development solutions, Cretx now also offers its professional services for AR app development, gaming app development, and Flutter app development in Canada.
“With the right tech stack and in-house talent pool of designers, developers, QA experts, and project managers hand-picked for their tech prowess and skills, we ensure each project gets the full attention it deserves”, explains Mushavvirkhan Balooch, co-founder of Cretx.
Right from the stage of consulting to full-stack development, deployment, and maintenance, Cretx has successfully delivered the best solutions to its clients as a flutter app development company in Canada.
As an AR app development company in Canada, Cretx leverages its expertise with the latest technology and tools to deliver high-end AR app solutions for clients in Canada and around the world. Our expertise in AR app development extends to different platforms such as Android, iOS- iPad and iPhone, and Windows. The AR experts at Cretx create custom solutions by using agile methodology. We are emerging as a trustworthy AR app development company in Canada across domains, by catering to numerous industries such as retail, E-commerce, real estate, travel and hospitality, and Healthcare, among others.
With the new services inclusive of Flutter app development in Canada, Cretx is helping businesses develop next-gen cross-platform mobile apps with a single codebase. By harnessing the right technologies, frameworks, and flutter tools, backed by expert flutter developers, Cretx helps its customers create feature and functionality-rich multi-platform flutter app development services for industries across verticals. As a notable flutter app development agency in Canada, we empower the businesses via customized solutions, end-to-end project management as well as support and maintenance.
Cretx is also helping startups and enterprises turn their gaming ideas into excellent gaming app solutions. As a creatively inspired mobile game development company in Canada, the in-house gaming developers are proficient in developing a vast range of mobile games-from simple 2D games to the most complex ones, Cretx builds scalable, super-responsive, and feature-loaded mobile games. Leveraging the latest technologies like Unity and HTML5, the developers create mobile gaming development services for Android, iOS, and cross-platform.
With the new solutions Cretx has to offer as a mobile app development agency in Canada, the company is heralding a new direction of unexplored growth and opportunities. Our dedicated and innovative team of in-company developers adopts a progressive and holistic approach to delivering result-oriented and customer-focused mobile app development solutions across Canada.
Be it developing a grand native app or a cross-platform app development, Cretx is well-equipped with every aspect necessary to turn the clients' digital requirements into a successful app development solution.
ABOUT CRETX
As a mobile app development in Canada, Cretx is getting known for accelerating business growth with innovative mobile apps, web apps, and software development solutions. With knowledgeable and experienced tech-savvy experts and developers, the company is helping businesses accomplish their goals in the digital world. The skilled app developers and designers are always well-aware of the latest tools, tech stack, and industry trends to deliver second to none digital solutions to keep the clients on top of their industry.
Visit the website cretx.ca for more information or email hello@cretx.ca if you'd like to learn more about our innovative solutions for the technology industry.
