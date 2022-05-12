Koloc sisters, together with Dakar Rally winner Machacek, will make their debut in EuroNASCAR in Valencia this weekend
17-year-old twin sisters Aliyyah and Yasmeen Koloc are set to drive the full EuroNASCAR season that starts in Valencia this weekend.TALLINN, ESTONIA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six-time Dakar Rally winner Josef Machacek will also make his grand tour debut in the series by taking part in Friday’s Gentlemen‘s Challenge.
Aliyyah and Yasmeen Koloc are set to drive in the EuroNASCAR 2 category, which was dominated by Czech driver Martin Doubek last year. In addition, Aliyyah will be competing against the elite in the EuroNASCAR Pro class, where 19-year-old Gustas Grinbergas from Lithuania will be in our second special.
"We are ready as much as we can be, for what is of course our first race in the series. We don't have any experience with EuroNASCAR except for some testing. Our aim will be to understand how the car works, so that we can move forward race after race and get some good results during the season," says team principal Martin Koloc.
While Aliyyah's start is certain, the participation of her twin sister Yasmeen can only be confirmed until after Friday's practice sessions at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, as the 17-year-old is still having issues after her crash with a GT4 car during the recent 12 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.
"Yasmeen is still not 100% fit after the crash at Spa-Francorchamps. She has a problem with her wrist and back and she still wasn’t able to hold the steering wheel properly during testing last week. She will go training on Thursday and Friday and then we will decide if she is can drive in the race," explains Martin Koloc.
The EuroNASCAR programme is complemented by Friday's 'Gentlemen's Challenge' Club Challenge, in which Josef Macháček will defend the colours of Buggyra ZM Racing. "His start comes as part of our academy programme to gain new experience with a different car. But the main thing for him will be to enjoy the race," says Martin Koloc.
Buggyra ZM Racing will be cooperating with the French Motors Formula Team in the series. "Teaming up with Buggyra also for the Nascar program makes sense for MFT, as we use to follow Nascar for a while now. Keep following the girls to promote the talents of diversity in another serie, it will help to spread the word, evenmore when you see the involvement in the USA with 23XI and Bubba Wallace" said Ludovic Pezé, director of Motors Formula Team.
The EuroNASCAR race programme in Valencia:
Friday 14 May
Club Challenge - three 30-minute races (9:40, 11:00 and 11:40)
Saturday 15 May
13:30 EuroNASCAR Pro (18 laps)
17:15 EuroNASCAR 2 (15 laps)
Sunday 16 May
11:15 EuroNASCAR 2 (15 laps)
14:30 EuroNASCAR Pro (18 laps)
