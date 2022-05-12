Mighty Paw Adds Lightweight, Buoyant Dog Frisbee To Line Of Active Dog Gear
The family orientated dog gear company released a durable nylon fetch toy that’s easy to throw and soft to catch.
We’re happy to be able to offer dog parents a fun, modern solution to exercise and train their four legged energy bundles!”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Paw, creators of the Smart Bell, Dog Car Seat Belts and other innovative dog gear, announced the launch of their new Dog Frisbee, the perfect fetch toy for ALL size dogs who love to chase fast moving objects!
Unlike many other dog frisbees that are made of hard, mouth injury-causing plastic, Mighty Paw’s new Dog Frisbee is made of flexible nylon webbing and features a soft ⅓” tube frame. It's specifically designed in a one-size-fits-all 10" diameter size to appeal to small AND large dogs.
The soft features make the frisbee discs super gentle on dog mouths, gums and teeth and is completely safe for dogs to catch!
Since the dog frisbee is lightweight, it’s easy to throw (and store!) and offers the potential for hours of high flying fetch entertainment, exercise and training rewards, especially for working dogs.
Thanks to its bright colors and buoyancy, the dog frisbee is easy to see and floats. That means that dog parents don’t have to limit their frisbee activities to dry land. They can also have retrieving fun with their pups on the beach, in lakes, ponds, pools as well as in snowy conditions!
"We’re happy to be able to offer dog parents a fun, modern solution to exercise and train their four legged energy bundles,” said Corey Smith, founder of Mighty Paw.
Dog Frisbee Details:
*Premium nylon webbing
*Durable fetch toy
*Soft tube frame
*Gentle on mouth and gums
*Lightweight design
*Easy to throw
*For all size dogs
*Hours of high-flying fun
*Energy draining
*Fun reward during training
*Floats on water
*Easy to clean
*2 bright colors (orange & green)
*Easy to see
*Modern design
About Mighty Paw:
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###
Do soft dog frisbees float? Ours does!