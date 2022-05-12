Submit Release
ImpactQA Appoints Veera Manyam as Principal Architect & Director – Engineering

With a plan to reinforce its stronghold in the worldwide software testing & QA space, ImpactQA welcomes their new Director of Engineering.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImpactQA, welcomes on board Mr. Veera Manyam as Principal Architect & Director of Engineering. His expertise in automation consulting and years of engineering genius will be a valuable asset to the organization.

Veera has over 17 years of experience in the field of software testing and has successfully managed large-scale digital transformation projects and test automation consulting for clients across various industries. He began his career at Cognizant before moving on to work with Verizon and served leading enterprise clients across the globe.

JP Bhatt, CEO of ImpactQA, expressed his excitement at this newest addition to his team, calling it a "breakthrough effort" to bolster the organization's QA & testing force. He further added “Veera has the perfect mix of technical expertise, engineering leadership, and IT implementation experience that we want on our team.”

"I am excited to join ImpactQA and it’s a privilege for me to be part of its vision for business excellence. It would be interesting to leverage the existing technology expertise around AI automation, agile, and IoT to reap better results. I am looking forward to working with the team to ensure continued success for this growth-driven organization.”

About ImpactQA 

ImpactQA is a leading pure-play software testing & quality assurance company. With over a decade of experience, the company has helped enterprises and Fortune 500 companies to embark on their digital transformation journey. Headquartered in New York, ImpactQA has delivery centers in the US, UK, India, and Germany. Some of the biggest brands and Fortune 500 companies that they serve include Delos, Interplay learning, Learning A-Z, Lonewolf, ANA, Exostar, Sakon, PowerSchool among others.

The company has been delivering unmatched testing solutions across multiple business domains, such as Healthcare, E-learning, BFSI, Ecommerce, Media, Logistics, Real Estate, Medical Device Testing, and more.

