ImpactQA Welcome’s Naini Ghai as Vice President – Engineering
World’s Leading Software Testing & Quality Engineering Company Announces Its New VP - EngineeringNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImpactQA, World's leading Quality Assurance and Software Testing company, announced the appointment of Naini Ghai as their VP – Engineering. In this new role, Naini will focus on Product Engineering, Project Management, Digital Transformation, and Customer Success divisions.
Naini comes with 20+ years of professional experience with a proven track record of building digital transformation business across multiple industries. Prior to joining ImpactQA, Naini has worked with MPS Limited, Infogain, HeadSTRONG and has led business relationships with Fortune 100 clients in various capacities to increase business agility and ensure speed and efficiency in the digital world.
JP Bhatt, CEO of ImpactQA, said on Naini's hiring, "These are exciting times for ImpactQA as our strategic objectives are steered by Strategic Goals, Guiding Principles, and Purpose, Mission, and Vision. We are delighted to have Naini on board as she brings in extensive expertise to guide the company through the next stage of expansion in North America and Europe."
"I am pleased and excited to take on this new role and will focus on moving ImpactQA into a period of accelerated growth and innovation. I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, and business associates towards creating value for ImpactQA said Naini Ghai.
About ImpactQA
ImpactQA is the world's leading quality assurance and software testing company helping enterprises in their digital transformation journey by offering niche testing and development services and solutions that are industry agnostic. Their clients are some of the leading brands and Fortune 500 companies like Starbucks, Yum Brands, TEREX, Panasonic, Wolters Kluwer, PowerSchool, Yes Bank, and DTDC etc. From helping the enterprises reduce QA costs, accelerating digital automation or auditing the ERP platforms, the organization has made its mark as the most trusted and preferred software testing and quality assurance company in the industry
