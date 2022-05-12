Larry Fitzgerald’s Annual Supper Club Fundraiser is Back
Arizona Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwell came out to support Larry Fitzgerald at the Fitz Supper Club event on May 10, 2022.
Danielle Frost, Executive Director of the Larry Fitzgerald Foundation, was on the red carpet at the Fitz's Supper Club event on May 10, 2022.
Arizona Cardinal’s Larry Fitzgerald, founder of The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation, brought his Fitz’s Supper Club fundraiser back to Scottsdale on May 10, 2022
I want to thank the Mastro Family, Scott Trolio, and others at Dominick’s, who have hosted the event for the past nine years, J. Moser and Co, and all the sponsors and patrons who came to the Supper.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While speculation still surrounds what his future post-football career plans may be, there is no doubt among football fans or residents of Arizona about the continuing significance of Larry Fitzgerald’s contributions to his community. On May 10, 2022, Fitzgerald hosted the return of the annual Fitz’s Supper Club at Dominick’s Steakhouse in Scottsdale, Arizona.
— Larry Fitzgerald
There have been some changes while the 14-year-old event was on hiatus, such as the name of Fitzgerald’s non-profit has been changed from First Down to The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation. But the great causes remain. Since 2005, The Foundation’s mission has been to promote reading proficiency and technology access for K-12 youth and support efforts to prevent and cure breast cancer and support breast cancer survivors.
The Foundation’s new Executive Director Danielle Frost said: “Despite the many challenges caused by COVID-19, we were proud to be able to deliver food to underserved youth who were not able to get the meals which are usually provided at schools that were closed during the pandemic.”
Reporters eagerly gathered to interview her and the other VIPs, who walked the red carpet on their way into the beautifully-decorated restaurant, which featured Fitzgerald’s favorite foods prepared by famous chef Marc Lupino, specialty cocktails, and live and silent auctions. The Arizona Cardinals were represented by General Manager Steve Keim, the General Manager, and Owner Mike Bidwell, who was greeted as “The Boss” by Fitzgerald. Other former football players, such as Nate Boyer and Jay Fiedler, came to support the cause. Mike Phillips, the famous saxophonist, who has been performing at Fitz’s Supper Club for a decade, played a sample on the red carpet.
Of course, Fitzgerald generated the most excitement when he donned his white chef’s jacket, talked to reporters, signed a few autographs for young fans, and posed for a lot of photos. Fitzgerald thanked the Mastro Family, Scott Trolio, and others at Dominick’s, who have hosted the event for the past nine years, J. Moser and Co, and all the sponsors and patrons who came to the dinner.
“My only regret this year is my scheduling!” Fitzgerald joked, referring to a night Phoenix was also hosting an Arizona Diamondbacks game and a Phoenix Suns semi-final Western Division playoff game. May 10 turned out to be a great night for Arizona as the DBacks, Suns and everyone who attended and benefited from the Fitz’s Supper Club were winners.
