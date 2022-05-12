Rutland Barracks / DUI Refusal #2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4002479
TROOPER: Daniel St. Clair
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 05/12/2022 at approximately 2351
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grove Street, Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #2- Refusal
ACCUSED: Hassan Kay
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 12, 2022, at approximately 2351 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, Hassan Kay, signs of impairment were observed. Kay was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside. At the completion of the tests, Kay was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Kay was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/31/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.