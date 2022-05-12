Rutland Barracks / DUI Refusal #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4002479

TROOPER: Daniel St. Clair

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 05/12/2022 at approximately 2351

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grove Street, Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #2- Refusal

ACCUSED: Hassan Kay

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 12, 2022, at approximately 2351 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, Hassan Kay, signs of impairment were observed. Kay was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside. At the completion of the tests, Kay was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Kay was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/31/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.