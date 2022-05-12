Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,997 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / DUI Refusal #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4002479

TROOPER: Daniel St. Clair

STATION: Rutland               

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 05/12/2022 at approximately 2351

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grove Street, Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #2- Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Hassan Kay

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 12, 2022, at approximately 2351 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. While speaking with the operator, Hassan Kay, signs of impairment were observed. Kay was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside. At the completion of the tests, Kay was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Kay was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/31/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / DUI Refusal #2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.