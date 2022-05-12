Vingroup aims for over US$6 billion revenue in 2022

VIETNAM, May 12 -

VinFast's welcome gate at its factory in the northern port city of Hải Phòng. — Photo courtesy of Vingroup

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese multi-sector corporation Vingroup aims for net revenue of about VNĐ140 trillion (US$6.06 billion) this year, an increase of 11.4 per cent year on year and after-tax profit of about VNĐ6 trillion ($260 million), heard the firm’s annual stakeholders’ meeting held on Wednesday.

Vingroup plans to use all of its profit to invest in production and business activities.

According to Vingroup Chairman Phạm Nhật Vượng, from now until 2026, the firm will provide about 600,000 electric vehicles to the US market.

This year, VinFast, a member of Vingroup will introduce smart electric vehicles to the global market, and officially receive orders for three models of VF5, VF8 and VF9.

At the same time, VinFast will continue to deliver VFe34 vehicles to customers in Viet Nam and prepare for the delivery of VF8 and VF9 to markets around the world from the end of the year. Along with maintaining its position in the domestic market, VinFast aims to build its trademark in international markets in the US, Canada and Europe, said Vượng.

In the field of real estate, after three projects of Vinhomes Ocean Park, Vinhomes Smart City and Vinhomes Grand Park, Vingroup will introduce three large projects in 2022 in major cities.

A report at the meeting showed that by issuing 84 million shares with the price of VNĐ110,976 ($4.81) per share, Vingroup mobilised more than VNĐ9.3 trillion ($403.25 million). — VNS