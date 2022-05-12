Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews Inks Partnership with A Social Media Company

A celebrity trainer and founder of one of the nation’s leading dog training companies has formed a unique partnership.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to statistics (https://sproutsocial.com/insights/facebook-stats-for-marketers/), Facebook currently boasts over 2 billion monthly active users, while Instagram now ranks as the fourth most-used social platform. That is why Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews is proud to announce today that he has partnered with a social media company to provide free content on both the platforms.

“I’ll be giving more tips and tricks and free content on Facebook and Instagram,” said Ryan Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World Of Dog Training. “This empowers individuals with an abundance of high-quality and useful content right where they already are – on Facebook and Instagram - it’s convenient, engaging, and educational.”

Matthews, also a combat veteran - an alumnus of the Wounded Warriors Project, and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues, explained that World Of Dog Training has partnered with Lightning Creative US, a social media and content marketing agency providing world-class tools and services to grow brands.

Pairing strategic social media management with curated content production, Lightning Creative US describes itself as the go-to for all things social and beyond.

Representatives with Lightning Creative US said it is excited to partner with World Of Dog Training and Matthews, a former combat K-9 Handler, to provide world-class social media management and content production.

“We know without a doubt that World Of Dog Training’s future is bright, and we’re honored to be one of many driving forces behind the brand’s future growth,” company representatives stressed, before adding, “Our brands’ mission and higher purpose are greatly aligned. While Ryan Matthews transforms lives through dog training, Lightning Creative US is dedicated to service and community both in the work we produce and beyond.”

The partnership could prove to have perfect timing as social media and the consumption of content via smartphones go hand-in-hand. Facebook’s widespread mobile usage, statistics (https://blog.hootsuite.com/instagram-statistics/) show, is staggering, with 98.5 percent of users accessing via mobile, and 81.8 percent doing so exclusively.

Regarding the success of the partnership, representatives noted that both World of Dog Training and Lightning Creative US are highly driven, innovative and conscious brands.

“We understand the responsibility which comes with running a successful business capable of transforming lives and take our work seriously in order to maximize the impact we have on our clients, community, and world,” representatives said. “Our partnership is an example of two powerful forces joining together to create a huge impact: elevating World of Dog Training to be the leader in the Dog Training Industry. Stemming from this will be an incalculable number of transformed dogs, humans, and communities.”

For more information about Ryan Matthews, please visit www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us.

###

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

Contact Details:

401 20th Street,

Suite A

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

United States