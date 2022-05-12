Nashville Attorney Timothy L. Miles Awarded 2022 AV Preeminent® Attorney - Judicial Edition and 2022 Top Rated Lawyer

Nashville Attorney Timothy L. Miles Awarded 2022 AV Preeminent® Attorney-Judicial Edition; 2022 Top Rated Lawyer; America's Most Honored Lawyers - Top 1% 2022

I am honored, humbled and proud to have earned these recognitions and would like to thank both Martindale-Hubbell and the great lawyers I have worked with and learned from over the last 20 years.””
— Timothy L. Miles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martindale-Hubbell® has confirmed that Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized shareholder rights and class action attorney from Nashville, Tennessee, has achieved the prestigious 2022 AV Preeminent® Attorney - Judicial Edition for the sixth year in a row, after first achieving this recognition in 2017. The AV Preeminent® Attorney - Judicial Edition is Martindale-Hubbell’s highest possible rating for both ethical standards and legal ability, While Martindale’s Peer Review Ratings have been trusted for decades because they are based on the opinions and feedback of fellow legal practitioners, the organization’s Special Judicial Edition Rating is an even higher honor.

As Martindale notes, the prestigious Special Judicial Rating is its highest possible distinction, and is representative of the opinions of both a lawyer’s peers and members of the Judiciary. The Special Edition Judicial Award of the Martindale-Hubbell® AV Preeminent™ is especially noteworthy because it is based on the confidential opinions and recommendation of members of the judiciary familiar with Mr. Miles. The AV Preeminent designation signifies that Mr. Miles has been rated by judges and fellow attorneys as having the highest possible rating for legal abilities and ethical standards.

Additionally, Mr. Miles was recognized by Martindale-Hubbell(R) and ALM for the fourth year in a row as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer. Earlier this year Mr. Miles was recognized as a Top Rated Litigator (2022) and an Elite Lawyer of the South (2022) by Martindale-Hubbell(R) and ALM, also his fourth year in a row to achieve these prestigious recognitions. Finally, for the third year in a row, Mr. Miles was awarded the recognition of America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2022 – Top 1% by America’s Most Honored (2022).

About Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recently selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer, 2022 Top Rated Litigator and 2022 Elite Lawyer of the South. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell® (2014-2022), their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics as well as the prestigious AV Preeminent® Attorney - Judicial Edition (2017-2022). Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2022), a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).

Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Drive
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com/
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 615-587-7384
email us here
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

