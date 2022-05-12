Nashville Attorney Timothy L. Miles Awarded 2022 AV Preeminent® Attorney - Judicial Edition and 2022 Top Rated Lawyer
Nashville Attorney Timothy L. Miles Awarded 2022 AV Preeminent® Attorney-Judicial Edition; 2022 Top Rated Lawyer; America's Most Honored Lawyers - Top 1% 2022
I am honored, humbled and proud to have earned these recognitions and would like to thank both Martindale-Hubbell and the great lawyers I have worked with and learned from over the last 20 years.””NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martindale-Hubbell® has confirmed that Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized shareholder rights and class action attorney from Nashville, Tennessee, has achieved the prestigious 2022 AV Preeminent® Attorney - Judicial Edition for the sixth year in a row, after first achieving this recognition in 2017. The AV Preeminent® Attorney - Judicial Edition is Martindale-Hubbell’s highest possible rating for both ethical standards and legal ability, While Martindale’s Peer Review Ratings have been trusted for decades because they are based on the opinions and feedback of fellow legal practitioners, the organization’s Special Judicial Edition Rating is an even higher honor.
As Martindale notes, the prestigious Special Judicial Rating is its highest possible distinction, and is representative of the opinions of both a lawyer’s peers and members of the Judiciary. The Special Edition Judicial Award of the Martindale-Hubbell® AV Preeminent™ is especially noteworthy because it is based on the confidential opinions and recommendation of members of the judiciary familiar with Mr. Miles. The AV Preeminent designation signifies that Mr. Miles has been rated by judges and fellow attorneys as having the highest possible rating for legal abilities and ethical standards.
Additionally, Mr. Miles was recognized by Martindale-Hubbell(R) and ALM for the fourth year in a row as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer. Earlier this year Mr. Miles was recognized as a Top Rated Litigator (2022) and an Elite Lawyer of the South (2022) by Martindale-Hubbell(R) and ALM, also his fourth year in a row to achieve these prestigious recognitions. Finally, for the third year in a row, Mr. Miles was awarded the recognition of America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2022 – Top 1% by America’s Most Honored (2022).
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recently selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer, 2022 Top Rated Litigator and 2022 Elite Lawyer of the South. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell® (2014-2022), their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics as well as the prestigious AV Preeminent® Attorney - Judicial Edition (2017-2022). Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2022), a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2022); Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2022); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2022); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2022); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017 & 2019); TAV Preeminent® Attorney - Judicial Edition (2017-2022); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by America’s Most Honored (2020-2022). Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
