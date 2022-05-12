TRAFFIC ADVISORY: DCFEMS 150th Anniversary Parade

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the DC Fire & Emergency Medical Services (DCFEMS) 150th Anniversary Parade & Equipment Muster will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.:

7 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 15 th Street, NW

12 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive, NW

14 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

13th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street Closures

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

7 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14 th Street, NW

10th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.:

9 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

12 th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Constitution Avenue, NW

14 th Street between F Street, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW

SE/SW Freeway-Access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramp

Inbound I-395 (14 th Street Bridge) - All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395

Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge - HOV) - All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 12 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.