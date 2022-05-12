Associations and foundations will participate in the second phase of displaying Venue QR Codes in Visit Record

MACAU, May 12 - The first phase of setting up Venue QR Codes in “Visit Record” finished in January 2022. In consideration of existing risks in some venue categories which were not covered in the first phase, it is time to launch the second phase of setting up and displaying Venue QR Codes.

Associations and foundations’ sites and affiliated venues which can be used for meetings or activities are classified as designated venues of the second phase. Being the entity which is responsible for coordination and monitoring, the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) will notify the above-mentioned associations and foundations of logging in to the designated system for registration. Associations and foundations can also go through the registration formalities through the link (https://webservice.dsi.gov.mo/AssoSurvey/) by themselves.

After DSI verifies the venue information, a SMS notification will be sent to the venue contact person on the following day to provide the platform link and the account number for downloading the Venue QR Code. The venue contact person can log in to the account to download the Venue QR Code through the link provided. The displaying of Venue QR Codes has to be completed on or before 31st May 2022.

Moreover, please note that if a Venue QR Code has already been displayed at the venue address, there is no need to register again.

The Health Bureau has set up “Visit Record” zone in the “Special Website Against Epidemics”. Citizens can find the relevant information at https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/PreventCOVID-19/en.aspx#clg17458.

For enquiries, please call 6612-3234 or proceed to DSI within office hours.