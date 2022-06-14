Mark Hagedorn Joins Clean Energy Associates as Vice President, Manufacturing Services
Hagedorn to Oversee CEA’s Newly Launched Services to Assist Solar and Battery Manufacturers and E-mobility Providers Expand
I’m pleased to join CEA to help manufacturers better manage their operations and accelerate the deployment of solar, energy storage and e-mobility.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Energy Associates (CEA) today announced that solar and energy storage manufacturing expert Mark Hagedorn has joined CEA as VP, Manufacturing Services. Hagedorn will oversee CEA’s newly launched services that provide critical consulting to help equipment and e-mobility providers grow and navigate the key challenges critical for success in the coming decade.
— Mark Hagedorn
Since 2008, Clean Energy Associates has been inspecting solar module and battery cell manufacturing plants around the world to ensure that buyers receive the best product possible. That work has led CEA to quickly anticipate and identify critical shifts in solar, battery, and e-mobility demand and new technology advances.
“The recent Biden administration invocation of the Defense Production Act to support domestic solar manufacturing adds momentum to the nascent trend towards U.S.-based production. CEA is pleased to add Mark Hagedorn to lead our efforts to support companies looking to develop manufacturing in the U.S. Building new plants is not risk-free, and renewable energy buyers and project financiers want assurances that what they have contracted for will meet the highest quality standards. This isn’t lost on manufacturers and investors that are expanding to meet increased global demand for clean energy and e-mobility,” said Andy Klump, CEO of Clean Energy Associates. “Mark has overseen the development of two world-class gigafactories. He knows the challenges that companies face in the design and optimization of new plants and new lines. We’re excited that we are well-positioned to help manufacturers deliver high quality products and reduce buyer risk.”
CEA’s new services will focus on two key areas. For manufacturers of solar, energy storage and e-mobility equipment, CEA will provide consulting on factory site selection, manufacturing equipment optimization, factory bankability analysis, and recycling strategy services. For e-mobility providers, CEA now offers charging network design, system design, and supply chain consulting services for batteries, inverters, and motors.
“This is a critical moment for the clean technology industry. Demand is growing, in particular for high-quality U.S.-based production of key components. Technologies are scaling and advancing. Having the right manufacturing processes from day one is key to meeting that demand. These are also the issues at the heart of Clean Energy Associates’ work on behalf of our clients,” said Mark Hagedorn. “I’m pleased to join CEA to help manufacturers better manage their operations and accelerate the deployment of solar, energy storage and e-mobility.”
Most recently, Hagedorn served as VP of Operations at KORE Power, Inc., where he directed the manufacturing development of the base products, directed construction of a North American Gigafactory, developed the international supply chain, led the strategic approach to target low-cost areas and local production, researched and assessed new facilities/locations, and implemented strategic plans to support the company’s growth and operations.
Clean Energy Associates is growing fast, and additional career opportunities are available now across many departments. Follow CEA on LinkedIn to receive updates on available opportunities.
