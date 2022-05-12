What is the Future of Perfumery? First International Meeting of Perfume Professions in Paris on Friday July 1, 2022

What is the Future of Perfumery? Tous Au Parfum - Paris, July 1 - 2022 The New Luxury Code

During Paris Packaging Week, exhibit your products, participate to conferences and debates during the day, network and enjoy a great evening in Paris.

PARIS, FRANCE, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During this First International Meeting of Perfume Professions, Perfumers, Designers, Brands, Distributors, Producers of Raw Materials, Manufacturers of Packaging, Retailers, Teachers, Publicists come together to discuss and define the orientations of the perfume and perfume products professions, in response to the challenges of the changed world.

Tous au Parfum! In Ancient Greece, 'Aller au Parfum' meant getting together (like when in France we say 'Going to the Café'). There they discussed everything. Today, in everyday French language "Tous au Parfum" means "being in the know".

Including the sharing of ideas, a forum for discussions, face-to-face meetings, debates of opposing positions, open dialogue, fair information, collaboration, the freedom of creativity is born, innovation and therefore development.

Under the chairmanship of perfumer Serge Lutens and an important International Honorary Committee, tributes will be paid to eminent contemporary figures in perfumery, including Jean Kerléo, perfumer of Jean Patou and Founder of the Osmothèque, and Pierre Dinand, creator of countless perfume bottles.

On the program: conferences, workshops, the New Luxury Awards ceremony and a Gala Dinner, in support of Murano glassmakers.

Organized by the International Perfume Foundation and Marquise Invest, this 3rd edition of the New Luxury Awards will reward perfumers and brands for their efforts in protecting the environment and respecting the New Luxury Code.

The international partners of the event are: Beauty Cluster Barcelona (https://beautyclusterbarcelona.com), Paris Packaging Week (http://www.parispackagingweek) and Autur City (http://www.auturcity.com)

This event will take place at Place St Germain des Prés in the superb Hotel de l'Industrie, the ideal place to host this first international meeting of Perfumery professions and discover the future of the perfume industry, sustainable packaging, new extraction processes, know-how and to smell the most beautiful fragrances.

Info, Program: www.tousauparfum.com

List of Speakers: http://www.tousauparfum.com/speakers

Registrations: www.tousauparfum.com/registration.html

About International Perfume Foundation (IPF)

Founded by Creezy Courtoy in 1995, IPF is the only organization that works to preserve the heritage of perfume and cares about its future. Its main activities are Education, Certification and Research. http://www.perfumefoundation.org