CURevl Announces Strategic Partnership with ChangEd

Two CUSO's committed to helping students realize their higher education dreams while finding creative ways to pay down debt faster.

GALVESTON, TX, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU REVL LLC (CURevl), a CUSO committed to helping credit unions attract new members leveraging education finance, announced a partnership with ChangEd, a CUSO committed to making student loan debt repayment effective and pain-free through the empowerment of everyday decisions.

“We’re thrilled to form this partnership with CURevl,” said Nick Sky, CEO at ChangEd. “CURevl and ChangEd have such a clear alignment in mission and helping members live their financial best. With this partnership, we now provide credit unions a one-two punch to help their members trust their credit union as their partner in financial success.”

CURevl is committed to helping its credit union partners serve their membership with products they need, financial literacy tools like colleging.com, and debt management strategies with partners like ChangEd.

“When we launched Colleging, we sought out innovative partners as passionate as we are about helping families pay for college,” said Tim Kulesha, COO at CURevl. “ChangEd provides an easy way to make a real dent in a student's loan debt without jumping through extra hoops.”


About CU Revl LLC
CU REVL LLC (CURevl) is a Texas based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to attract new younger members while finding ways to help families minimize student loan debt. Our latest product, Colleging, helps families navigate the world of college planning.

About ChangEd
ChangEd is a Mark Cuban and Shark Tank backed CUSO that serves credit union members with one of their biggest pain points. Burdensome debt repayment affects most members at various stages of life, and they look to their credit unions for solutions. ChangEd helps credit unions attract, retain and delight members throughout their entire financial lifecycle. For more information about ChangEd, please visit us at www.gochanged.com.

