Submit Release
News Search

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,963 in the last 365 days.

2022-05-11 16:56:51.753 First $5 Million Top Prize on New Scratchers Game Won in Warsaw

2022-05-11 16:56:51.753

Story Photo

A Missouri couple won the first top prize of $5 million on a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket the husband purchased at Kwikstop, 1606 Commercial St., in Warsaw.

He realized he had won the top prize after scratching off only two of the prize boxes.

“I scratched the first one off, and it said I’d won $1 million,” he explained. “After I scratched off the second $1 million prize, I knew it was the $5 million prize.”

His wife didn’t believe her husband right away, though.

“I thought he was teasing me,” she said. “I thought that this would be kind of mean to tease me about!”

She added the reality of the win still hadn’t sunk in, even after claiming the prize.

“It’s very surreal,” she shared. “It just opens up so many options.” 

Millionaire Blowout” is the Missouri Lottery’s first ever $50 Scratchers ticket. The game offers prizes ranging from $50 up to top prizes of $5 million. Currently, there are over $282.1 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including 17 $1 million prizes and three more $5 million top prizes.

In FY21, players in Benton County won more than $3.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $362,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $525,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2022-05-11 16:56:51.753 First $5 Million Top Prize on New Scratchers Game Won in Warsaw

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.