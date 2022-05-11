Latest All Things Judicial Podcast Provides a Tour of Moores Creek National Battlefield

The latest episode of the All Things Judicial podcast focuses on civics education with a tour of the Moores Creek National Battlefield in Currie, North Carolina. The Battle of Moores Creek Bridge occurred there on February 27, 1776, and was America's first decisive battlefield victory. Historians have concluded that the battle was responsible for ending British rule in North Carolina and provided a morale boost for the patriot cause which ultimately led to the Declaration of Independence later that year.

Historic Weapons Safety Officer Jason Howell led the tour for Chief Justice Paul Newby where they discussed the events leading up to the battle, the significant events during the battle, and the effects the battle had on North Carolina and the American Revolution. In addition, Newby reflected on the sacrifice of John Grady, the only man to die on the patriot side, and the first North Carolinian to die for the cause of American independence from Great Britain.

"The cost of freedom is not free and the cost of liberty may be our lives," said Newby. "Grady's vision of freedom, liberty, and self-government caused him, a farmer, to come here and take up arms. Sadly, he gave his life for that cause which would inspire people for the next several years to continue that fight."

A video of the tour which includes a live-fire demonstration of an American Revolution era musket can be found on the NCcourts YouTube channel.