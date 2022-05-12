Isaac Ullatil of Hallmark Health Care Solutions Named Among Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2022

Each year, The Healthcare Technology Report honors exceptional leaders and organizational performance at today’s health IT companies.

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, May 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of his exemplary leadership and business acumen, Isaac Ullatil, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hallmark Health Care Solutions (HHCS), has been named one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs in 2022. Ullatil, whose nomination was chosen among hundreds submitted to The Healthcare Technology Report, joins the illustrious ranks of past Top 50 CEOs of such notable firms as GE Healthcare, ZocDoc, Teladoc, 3M, Epic, Cerner, and others.Under Ullatil’s leadership, HHCS is growing rapidly. Ranked in the top 7 percent as No. 318 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing U.S. Private Companies, HHCS solves healthcare workforce and compensation administration challenges with AI-driven, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. HHCS’s innovative technology and expertise save hospitals, health systems, and medical groups millions of dollars in labor and operational costs each year.At the helm of HHCS, Ullatil’s focus on problem solving combines sophisticated but accessible technology with finely tuned business process reengineering to improve operational performance for HHCS clients. His commitment to the highest security and performance standards is underscored by the firm’s SOC1 and SOC2 certifications and its status as a Microsoft Gold Partner.“It is an honor to be recognized among so many outstanding leaders, and my gratitude goes to everyone on the HHCS team for supporting our company’s mission and vision,” says Ullatil. “At HHCS, we are setting a new standard of excellence by using the untapped potential of the workforce to drive massive gains in productivity, efficiency, and effectiveness.”As an expert in business administration and management with a strong background in private equity and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt in healthcare, Ullatil has an impressive history of transforming ideas into multi-million-dollar companies on short timelines. Prior to HHCS, he founded other highly successful healthcare and IT businesses and held leadership roles at ECG Management Consultants, KG Global Healthcare Services, and Team Healthcare. He is a member of the Forbes Business Council and McKinsey’s Global Health Tech Network.The Top 50 CEO awardees represent some of the most accomplished executives in healthcare technology, and their leadership has been critical for advancing and revolutionizing healthcare solutions through innovation. With a wide array of professions and backgrounds across this year’s honorees, they all share at least one thing in common according to The Healthcare Technology Report: “They have all led their [companies] to new heights through their dedication, ingenuity, and commitment to both their employees and their customers.”To learn more about HHCS and its leadership, visit www.hallmarkhcs.com About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc.Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance, and healthcare. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s software solutions are used by over 100,000 healthcare professionals in more than 4,000 healthcare facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $100 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated nearly $5 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com and www.heisenbergii.com ###