Summer A. Roberts, A Financial Advisor For All Seasons
In a Male Dominated Field, Summer A. Roberts Stands Above The Rest!
When asked how she has accomplished so much in the “male dominated” financial industry, Roberts responded “Simple, by using one rule…. Always do the right thing. Even when no one is watching!””HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you meet Summer A. Roberts for the first time you might be thrown off. She’s young and beautiful with fair hair and a snappy sense of humor. Not your typical Wealth Management CEO but Summer A. Roberts is just that and so much more! She’s CEO of Impact! Partners Financial and she’s ready to take on her clients legacies. Summer doesn’t just want to help secure your financial future, she has an innate desire to leave your finances, you, and your family better than how she found you. Making an impact beyond the workplace is in Summer’s DNA. She learned at an early age from her hero and grandfather, Paw Paw Joe, “Who are we if not measured by the impact we have on others?”
— Summer A. Roberts
Summer A. Roberts doesn’t settle for doing the bare minimum; she always strives to demonstrate excellence and impact her clients. A constant learner, Summer consistently holds classes and workshops for her team and her clients. It’s important that everyone she works with knows exactly what to do, how to do it and why they do it.
Summer is a motivator to friends and family and she has a heart for service. She donates her time to many non-profits including; Make a Wish Foundation, Bay Area Pet Adoptions and Junior Achievement to name a few.
About Summer A. Roberts
Originally from Biloxi, MS, Summer A. Roberts is the CEO of Impact! Partners Financial. Roberts is an experienced financial advisor. She obtained her bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University and started her career at Roberts Wealth Management. She has since created her own firm, Impact! Partners Financial where she continues to build on her reputation of personal service, due diligence and transparency.
Disclosure:
All investments are subject to risk including the potential loss of principal. No investment strategy can guarantee a profit or protect against loss in periods of declining values. Any references to guarantees or lifetime income generally refer to fixed insurance products, never securities or investment products. Insurance and annuity product guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company.
Neither the firm nor its agents or representatives may give tax or legal advice. Individuals should consult with a qualified professional for guidance before making any purchasing decisions.
Impact Partners Financial, LLC is an independent financial services firm that utilizes a variety of investment and insurance products. Investment advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through AE Wealth Management, LLC (AEWM). AEWM and Impact Partners Financial, LLC are not affiliated companies. 1238600 - 3/22
