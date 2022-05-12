There's A New Financial Partner In Town
Meet Impact! Partners Financial. They're not just about the numbers!
Impact! Partners Financial, led by CEO Summer A. Roberts, having knowledge and experience aren’t enough for a financial advisor. Creating a relationship that stands the test of time plus knowledge and experience is their recipe for helping their clients become successful. Impact! Partners Financial was born out of the vision that a financial advisor relationship is about more than just numbers and investments. It’s about knowing a client’s children, grandchildren and their pets name. It’s helping them build a legacy for themselves and their families at every age and stage of life.
Summer A. Roberts has launched her own firm, Impact! Partners Financial after many years as CEO of Roberts Wealth Management. This new endeavor unifies the company around a common mission and values. This is the next chapter in her quest to help as many people as possible realize their retirement dreams. Summer has assembled a team of “Warriors for the people” as she says, all determined, like herself, to stand out in the financial advisor space as “relationship builders,” with an unwavering commitment to their clients.
Impact! Partners Financial’s 4 Step Process, Discover, Blueprint, Implement and Monitor and their independent Financial Advisor status is what sets them apart from the rest.
About Impact! Partners Financial
Impact! Partners Financial is an independent retirement planning firm. They help retirees and pre-retirees plan for their financial independence with the guidance and service they deserve. Their primary areas of focus are retirement income planning, wealth management, 401(k)/individual retirement account (IRA) guidance and asset protection strategies. Their firm offers the following products and services: retirement income strategies, wealth accumulation strategies, asset protection strategies, annuities, life insurance, tax minimization strategies, long-term care strategies, IRA and 401(k) rollovers, trusts, probate, charitable giving strategies, estate planning, tax planning and IRA legacy planning.
