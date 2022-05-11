Reclamation Project on Warner Road in Tioga County Scheduled This Week

​Montoursville – A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew in Tioga County will begin a reclamation project on Route 1018 (Warner Road) in Jackson Township this week.

On Friday, May 13, the crew will begin the work on the roadway between Route 328 and Route 1013 (Jackson Center Road). Work will be performed between the hours of 6:30 AM and 4:30 PM and is expected to be completed on Wednesday, May 18, weather permitting.

Warner Road will be closed to traffic during the working hours with a detour using Route 328 and Jackson Center Road. Motorist should drive with caution in the area and expect delays.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

