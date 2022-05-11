Court News ...

South Carolina Judicial Branch

Columbia, South Carolina

Chief Justice Beatty Issues 2021 Judicial Branch Annual Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (May 11, 2022) – Today Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty published the South Carolina Judicial Branch 2021 Annual Report. The report provides an extensive look at progress toward the five strategic goals that Chief Justice Beatty established for the Judicial Branch in 2017 at the beginning of his tenure.

Strategic goal updates include topics ranging from organizational restructuring and court technology projects to new court education programs and access to justice. The report includes court caseload data, leadership information, and a detailed statement from the Office of Disciplinary Counsel on alleged lawyer or judicial misconduct and the disciplinary process.

Download the 2021 South Carolina Judicial Branch Annual Report

Statement from Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty: “Over the past five years we have made tremendous progress toward the strategic goals that I announced when I became Chief Justice in 2017. Each of these goals was purposefully set in an effort to strengthen the Judicial Branch so that it can best serve the citizens of South Carolina. I am extremely proud of what our judges and staff have accomplished. But, we have a lot of work ahead of us, which will include recovery from the pandemic. Like other states, we have a backlog of cases in our trial courts due to the mitigation measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We are actively working on solutions, including collaboration with local, county, and state officials. Undoubtedly, this will be a long and difficult process. However, I am confident that, by working together, we will be able to increase the disposition rate of our oldest cases. The Judicial Branch is committed to this effort and remains steadfast in fulfilling its role in the government of South Carolina.”

