Informa Tech Automotive Group Announces 2022 Informa Tech Automotive Awards Shortlist

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Informa Tech Automotive Group is delighted to share the automotive visionaries who have been shortlisted for the 2022 Informa Tech Automotive Awards, and celebrate their innovations, achievements and collaborations.

The Informa Tech Automotive Awards celebrate the best talent, products and services across automotive technology. The shortlisted people and companies have been selected based on thorough criteria set forth by our judging panel, along with support from Wards editorial and analyst teams.

Congratulations to all those who made the shortlist (listed in alphabetical order by category):

AUTOMOTIVE INSPIRE CATEGORY

The Automotive Inspire Awards category is an extension of our Automotive Inspire interview series, in which we showcase the inspirational stories of people working in the AutoTech industry. The Automotive Inspire brand is all about the people working in AutoTech – and the inspiration and innovation they provide to the rest of the industry. Through our Automotive Inspire awards, we’ll be recognizing the contributions and impact of three special individuals at varying stages of their careers.

Automotive Inspire Leader in Automotive Tech

• Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Shyft Group

• Frank Homann, VP of Global Automotive Sales, Molex

• Matt Jones, VP & Technologist, Ford and President, COVESA

• Paul Drysch, CEO, PreAct Technologies

Automotive Inspiration of the Year (Under 30)

• Winner announced on-site at the awards ceremony

Automotive Inspiration of the Year (Under 40)

• Dionis Teshler, Chief Technology Officer, GuardKnox

• Joel Pazhayampallil, CEO & Founder, BlueSpace.ai

• Mayank Sikaria, Co-Founder & President, Sibros

• Tenille Houston, CEO, AutoGuardian by SmartCon



COMPANY CATEGORY

The Company category recognizes companies across the automotive supply chain making a sustained impact on future mobility. Join us at the Suburban Collection Showplace as we highlight exceptional software and tech companies, innovative start-ups, and impactful partnerships before commending the OEM and Tier-1s of the year.

Software Supplier of the Year

• BlackBerry QNX

• Real-Time Innovations (RTI)

• Sonatus, Inc.

• Sibros

Mobility Service Provider of the Year

• AutoCrypt Co., Ltd.

• Parkopedia, Ltd.

Start Up of the Year

• Akimbo Technologies Inc.

• DIMO

• DriveU auto

• Loopit

Collaborative Partnership of the Year

• Cinemo and Dolby

• Tactile Mobility and Nexteer Automotive

• Tata Elxsi and Green Hills Software

Automotive Tech Company of the Year

• Loop Energy

• Sibros

• Tactile Mobility

OEM of the Year (Sponsored by Sonatus)

• Winner announced on-site at the awards ceremony



PRODUCT/SERVICE CATEGORY

The Product / Service category recognizes the most impressive products and services in the AutoTech ecosystem right now. Join us at The Suburban Collection Showplace as we showcase those making an impact across Infotainment, AI, Mobility, Connectivity, Cockpit Tech, ADAS and more!

ADAS & Autonomous Product/Service of the Year

• Active Driver Map (ADM) e-Horizon, by Ushr

• HERE Technologies

• SVNet, by StradVision

Automotive AI Product/Service of the Year

• Eyeris

• NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion, NVIDIA

• SoundHound Voice AI Platform, SoundHound

• Upstream Platform, Upstream Security

Automotive Infotainment of the Year

• Cinemo Play Anywhere™

• IRISO 10143 Series Board to Board Connector

• Parkopedia

Connectivity Product/Service of the Year

• Cubic Telecom

• Real-Time Innovations (RTI)

• Sibros

• Valens Semiconductor

Mobility Product/Service of the Year

• Dynamic Controllable Clutch (“DCC”), Amsted Automotive

• Ridecell’s Fleet Automation and Mobility Platform, Ridecell, Inc.

• VSOC, Upstream Security

Cockpit of the Future Product/Service of the Year (Sponsored by Rightware)

• Cerence Co-Pilot

• Driver Distraction Alert, Global Mobile Alert Corporation

• Eyeris

• Joyson Safety Systems Multi-Zone Integrated Foam Sensor

Charging Product/Service of the Year

• EV Connect

• Parkopedia ‘Park and Charge

